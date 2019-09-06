The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The extension puts Hill among the highest paid at his position and includes $35 million guaranteed, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, for Hill, who was investigated for child abuse over the off-season.

After meeting with the NFL, the league determined they would not suspend Hill.

In 16 games with the Chiefs last season, Hill had 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns.