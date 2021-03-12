Add the Kansas Jayhawks to the list of college basketball bluebloods pulling out of conference tournaments due to positive COVID-19 tests within the squad.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reports another positive test has forced Bill Self's team to abandon the Big 12 Tournament. The team had already left two players at home prior to the tournament with positive tests.

BREAKING—Kansas has a player who’s tested positive for COVID and has been removed from the Big 12 Tournament, sources tell @CBSSports. Jayhawks were supposed to play Texas tonight in the semis.



KU kept two players home due to COVID protocols, prior to leaving for Kansas City. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 12, 2021

The 11-time Big Twelve champions were scheduled to take on Texas in the semi-finals on Friday night.

Kansas, the three-time national champions, join Duke and Virginia as top programs that have been forced to end their tournaments early in recent days.

The Jayhawks' status for the NCAA Tournament is unknown. Currently the 11th-ranked team in the country, their participation in the tournament was a given even if they failed to win the conference tournament.

Selection Sunday is set for this Sunday with the 2021 edition of March Madness scheduled to get underway on Thursday.