It looks like Toronto FC is losing another member of its coaching staff to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

A source, not authorized to speak on the record because the talks have not been made public, confirmed that Toronto has granted permission to the Galaxy to speak to Mike Munoz, head coach of Toronto FC II, about a return to Los Angeles.

Munoz was named head coach of TFC's second team in January 2020, succeeding Michael Rabasca.

Munoz had spent the previous six years with the Galaxy, where he coached the team's under-14, under-16 and under-18 teams as well as Galaxy II. He served as the Galaxy's academy director from 2017 to 2019.

Munoz would join former TFC coach Greg Vanney in Los Angeles. Vanney left TFC in December 2020, taking over the Galaxy coaching reins a month later.

The two worked together in creating Real Salt Lake's Arizona academy in 2010. Toronto FC president Bill Manning was in charge of RSL at the time.

In 2011, Munoz joined Chivas USA, where he served as an assistant coach of the first team (2011-2012) and head coach of the U-16 and U-23 teams.

Munoz played professionally with Chivas USA and the Galaxy.

Under Munoz, TFC II missed out on the USL League One playoffs on the final day of the regular season in 2021.

Toronto (10-10-8) had kept its playoff hopes alive with a 1-0 win over New England Revolution II. The victory, courtesy of a spectacular volley by Paul Rothrock, moved Toronto into the sixth and last playoff spot — one point ahead of FC Tucson.

But Tucson (11-10-7) defeated the visiting Richmond Kickers 4-2 the next night to drop TFC II below the playoff line in seventh place.

League One is the USL's second tier, underneath the 31-team USL Championship.

