It looks like it didn't take Greg Vanney long to find a new home.

Sources tell me LA Galaxy is finalizing a deal to make Greg Vanney its next head coach. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) December 19, 2020

The former Toronto FC bench boss decided to leave the club following last season despite nearly reaching a contract extension earlier in the year according to multiple reports.

Vanney had been with TFC as head coach since 2013, leading the club to their first MLS Cup victory in 2017.

“I’ll never forget this journey," Vanney said of the accomplishment. "There’s so many people who have meant so much to me, are so important to me. Much will be written about the successes and failures, but what means most to me are people at the club I’ve meant and the experiences we’ve had together. That’s what you never forget.”

Vanney spent seven seasons with the Galaxy as a player and also went to nearby UCLA.