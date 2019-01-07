The Green Bay Packers have offered their head coaching job to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Packers offered the job to Titans' OC Matt LaFleur, per sources. Other HC candidates have been notified that they're out. So it looks like LaFleur in Green Bay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2019

Schefter added the Packers have notified other candidates that they've interviewed that they are out.

The Associated Press is reports that LaFleur has indeed accepted the offer from Green Bay to become head coach.

Prior to last season with the Titans, LaFleur was the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. The 39-year-old also has experience as a quarterbacks coach in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington.