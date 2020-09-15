1h ago
Report: Raiders' OT Brown (calf) could play Monday
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has a chance to play Monday with the team believing the calf injury he suffered Sunday against the Carolina Panthers is not serious, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Brown missed a large portion of training camp for the Raiders before only lasting three plays in their season-opening win in Carolina Sunday. The Raiders also lost Brown's primary backup Sam Young to injury in the win.
The 27-year-old Brown was named to the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Raiders last year despite missing the last five games of the season due to injury.