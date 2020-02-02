The Las Vegas Raiders are poised to pursue Tom Brady if he doesn't re-sign with the New England Patriots before the start of free agency according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Raiders are poised to pursue quarterback Tom Brady if he doesn't re-sign with the Patriots before free agency begins, league sources told ESPN.https://t.co/rAloZCF2W1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2020

But if he does end up somewhere other than New England, they won't let him go without a fight. Schefter adds the team wants a decision from Brady before free agency opens on March 18.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are willing to pay their long-time QB in excess of $30 million per season to keep him in New England. Rapoport adds the team believes he has "one or two good years left." Brady said in September of 2018 that he planned on playing another five years.

Rapoport adds that Brady would expect the Pats to spend additional money on offensive weapons if he decides to return.

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be among the teams who will make a pitch to Brady and the Tennessee Titans also "fit that bill" according to Rapoport.

Rumours about Brady's future picked up earlier this week when the six-time Super Bowl Winner posted a cryptic photo to social media featuring him either walking into or out of a stadium, though there are rumours it could be related to an upcoming Super Bowl commercial and not his future.

After finishing the regular season at 12-4, New England was bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Titans at home.

The 42-year-old has spent the last 20 seasons in New England, winning three MVPs and making 14 Pro Bowls.