The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller worth more than $18 million per year, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The deal includes $42.6 million in guaranteed money and goes through 2025.

The Raiders selected Miller 15th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and he has started at left tackle for the team all three seasons.

Miller, 25, is the first Raiders' first round draft pick to receive a second contract with the club since Darren McFadden, who was drafted in 2008.