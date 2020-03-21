Why Witten didn't mesh with McCarthy, but is a great fit with Gruden

The Las Vegas Raiders have added a wide receiver, signing former Philadelphia Eagles pass catcher Nelson Agholor, according to multiple reports.

Raiders have agreed with both WR Nelson Agholor and G Erik Kush . . . — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) March 21, 2020

Agholor, 26, spent the past five seasons with the Eagles after the club selected him 20th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He played in just 11 games with 10 starts for the Eagles last season, finishing with 39 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

The Raiders also signed interior lineman Erik Kush, who played last season with the Cleveland Browns.