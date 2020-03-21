5m ago
Report: Raiders sign WR Agholor
The Las Vegas Raiders have added a wide receiver, signing former Philadelphia Eagles pass catcher Nelson Agholor, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Agholor, 26, spent the past five seasons with the Eagles after the club selected him 20th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.
He played in just 11 games with 10 starts for the Eagles last season, finishing with 39 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns.
The Raiders also signed interior lineman Erik Kush, who played last season with the Cleveland Browns.