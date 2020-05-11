The Las Vegas Raiders have waived 2019 CFL All-Star Derrick Moncrief, according to The Athletic's Tashan Reed.

The 26-year-old linebacker signed with the Raiders in January, a day after the Saskatchewan Roughriders released Moncrief to pursue NFL opportunities.

The #Raiders waived linebacker Derrick Moncrief last night, a source with knowledge of the situation tells @TheAthleticNFL. They signed him to a reserve/future contract in January, but made additions at linebacker in free agency and the draft. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) May 11, 2020

Moncrief started 17 games for the Riders in 2019, recording 69 defensive tackles, four special-teams tackles, four sacks and three interceptions - all career-highs - and was named a CFL All-Star.

A product of Oklahoma State, Moncrief appeared in 35 games over three seasons for the Riders.

The Raiders have loaded up at linebacker during the offseason, signing free agents Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, as well as taking Tanner Muse out of Clemson with a third-round draft pick.