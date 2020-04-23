Five names to keep an eye on in the first round of the NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have restructured the contract of Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

The Chiefs have restructured G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s deal, a source tells me. Chiefs needed to create cap space. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 22, 2020

Taylor adds the move was done in order to create cap space leading up to the draft. Terms of reconstruction were not officially announced.

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Que., native has spent the last six seasons with the Chiefs organization and has started 57 of the 60 games he's played in.

He was selected in the sixth round (No. 200 overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Montreal's McGill University.