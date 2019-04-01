OBJ: 'There's no better place for me to be than here'

The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with veteran running back C.J. Anderson on a one-year deal according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Anderson spent last season with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, but was far better once joining L.A. toward the end of the season, rushing for almost 300 yards over the final two games.

In the playoffs, Anderson had 189 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

Prior to last season, he spent the previous three years in Denver with the Broncos.