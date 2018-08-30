Longtime Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek is retiring, according to a report from NFL.com's Mike Silver.

Celek spent 11 seasons with the Eagles before they released him this off-season. Despite receiving interest from other teams, according to Silver's report, the 33-year-old decided against playing.

Celek will finish his career with 398 receptions for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns in 175 career games, all with the Eagles.