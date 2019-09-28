37m ago
Report: Chargers activate RB Gordon
The Los Angeles Chargers have activated running back Melvin Gordon ahead of their Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Chargers' 1-2 record made Gordon come back
While his playing status is still unknown, Rapoport added the Gordon move is an indication the Chargers plan on playing him just days after he ended his holdout and returned to the team.
Gordon hasn't played this season, holding out the first three weeks of the season in a contract dispute with the Chargers.
The 26-year-old finished last season with 175 rushes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns.