After reportedly having strong interest in Tom Brady and ultimately losing out on his sweepstakes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to go with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who served as the Chargers backup last season, as their starter, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

With Tom Brady headed to the #Bucs, the #Chargers are not expected to sign or trade for a veteran QB, I’m told. They are moving forward with Tyrod Taylor for 2020. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

The Chargers need a new starting QB after mutually parting ways earlier this off-season with their longtime starter, Philip Rivers, who has since reportedly signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor, 30, is entering his second season with the Chargers after signing a two-year deal with the club in 2019. Before serving as the Chargers backup in 2019, Taylor started four games for the Cleveland Browns in 2018, and prior to that, started three seasons (2015-2017) for the Buffalo Bills.

Over his previous nine seasons in the NFL, Taylor has passed for 9,562 yards, 54 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while also adding 1,843 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.