Anthony Lynn is sticking around in L.A.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lynn was given a contract extension by the Los Angeles Chargers this past week that leaves him with "multiple years on his contract." Schefter adds Lynn signed the deal shortly before the Super Bowl.

Lynn took over as Chargers head coach in 2017 and has a combined record of 26-22 over four seasons. However, things weren't as smooth this past season as the club went 5-11 to finish last in the AFC West.

Prior to his time with the Chargers, Lynn served as head coach of the Buffalo Bills for one game during the 2016 season.

The 51-year-old is a native of McKinney, Tex.