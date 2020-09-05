Keenan Allen is about to get paid.

The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver has agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $80 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal would make Allen the second highest-paid wideout in the NFL.

The 28-year-old has the fourth most catches in the last four seasons, behind Juilo Jones, Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins; while his 303 catches are behind only Thomas and Hopkins.