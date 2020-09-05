1h ago
Report: Chargers, Allen agree to extension
Keenan Allen is about to get paid. The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver has agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $80 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal would make Allen the second highest-paid wideout in the NFL.
The 28-year-old has the fourth most catches in the last four seasons, behind Juilo Jones, Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins; while his 303 catches are behind only Thomas and Hopkins.