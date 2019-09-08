Melvin Gordon's holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers could last until late November, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old running back needs to report to the Chargers at least 30 days before the end of the regular season to make sure his contract does not toll and be able to hit free agency in the off-season. Therefore, Gordon would have to show up some time before Los Angeles' Dec. 1 clash against the Denver Broncos.

The two-time Pro Bowler rushed for 885 yards on the ground and 490 yards receiving with a combined 14 touchdowns over 12 games last season, his fourth in the NFL.

Gordon is due to make $5.605 million in 2019 and can become a free agent at the end of the season.