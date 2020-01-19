Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and his family have "permanently" moved out of San Diego to Florida, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 38-year-old pivot is slated to become a free agent this off-season with many believing his time with the Chargers is coming to an end.

"What this means football-wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home," Rivers told Schefter in a text message Sunday.

Rivers threw for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions over 16 games with the Chargers in 2019, leading the club to a 5-11 record.

Over 16 seasons and 228 games with the Chargers, the eight-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 59,271 yards with 397 touchdowns and 198 interceptions.

Rivers is just one of a handful of top quarterbacks that might hit the open market, including Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ryan Tannehill, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariot.