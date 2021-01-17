The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, according to a report by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Chargers are hiring #Rams DC Brandon Staley as their new head coach, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. An impressive young candidate, he gets a prime job in LA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2021

Staley replaced Wade Phillips as DC for the Rams this season, he has also served as an outside linebackers coach for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

The 38-year-old will take over from former head coach Anthony Lynn, who was fired after the Chargers missed the playoffs with a 7-9 record.

Lynn spent for seasons as head coach with the Chargers.