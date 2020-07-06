Major League Soccer might be coming back, but the league's leading scorer and Most Valuable Player won't be.

Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times reports that Los Angeles FC captain Carlos Vela will not be participating in the MLS Is Back tournament set to kick off later this week in Orlando.

The Mexico international's wife is pregnant and Vela has chosen to remain in Los Angeles as the team's charter to Florida is set to depart later on Monday.

Vela, 31, set the MLS single-season goals record last season with 34 and was named league MVP for 2019.

In the two games of the 2020 season that were played prior to the league's pause due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Vela had scored twice.

Vela becomes the highest-profile MLS player to decline participation in the tournament.

LAFC's first tournament match is scheduled for July 13.