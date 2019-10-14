Report: Rams' Talib to be placed on IR

The Los Angeles Rams are planning to place CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve due to his rib injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rams are now planning to place CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve due to his rib injury, per sources. Talib could return later this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2019

Talib missed the Rams game on Sunday with a rib injury.

By placing him on the IR the Rams will now be without their star conerback for at least eight weeks.

While on the IR, Talib will be unable to suit up in any practice with the team, but can join meetings.

In 2018, he missed a large amount of time while dealing with an ankle injury at the end of September, however he returned late in the season to help the Rams make the Super Bowl.

In 2019, Talib has two pass deflections and 14 combined tackles.