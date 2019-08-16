It doesn't appear that Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon's holdout will be ending anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers and Gordon have not made any progress towards a new deal, following the running back’s decision to stay away from the team from training camp onward. Gordon would like to return in time for the regular season, per Schefter, but is prepared to sit out games if he isn't given a new contract.

Chargers and Melvin Gordon have not made progress towards a new deal, per sources. Gordon still wants to return in time for the regular season, but he is prepared to sit out if no new deal is reached, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2019

The 26-year-old Gordon previously vocalized his support of fellow running back Le'Veon Bell's decision to hold out for all of last season instead of playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers under the franchise tag.

Gordon, who was the 15th overall draft pick in the 2015 draft, is set to earn $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which the Chargers picked up last year. He rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season and added 490 yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions.