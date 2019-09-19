David Beckham's Major League Soccer expansion side Inter Miami might have found its star attraction.

The Independent's Tony Evans reports that Manchester City midfielder David Silva will sign for the club ahead of their inaugural season next spring.

Silva, 33, announced last summer that this Premier League season would be his last at the Etihad, but also vowed to never play for another Premier League side.

A former Spain international, Silva is reportedly interested in the idea of being the marquee signing in the franchise's first season and would satisfy Beckham's desire to bring in a Spanish-speaking star to attract appeal to the area's large Hispanic community.

With the MLS season set to kick off in March and the Premier League running until May, Silva would miss the first three months of Inter's season.

A native of Arguineguin, Silva is in his 10th campaign with City since arriving in a £26 million move from Valencia in 2010.

With City, Silva has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups.

Capped 125 by Spain, Silva was a member of two Euro-winning teams (2008 and 2012) and won the 2010 World Cup.