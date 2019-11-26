Manchester City have opened negotiations with England forward Raheem Sterling on a long-term extension, reports the BBC's Simon Stone.

Sterling, 24, remains under contract through 2023, but a new deal would lock the London-raised player in for even longer and make him one of the Premier League's highest-paid players.

In his fifth season at City, Sterling arrived in the summer of 2015 in a nearly £50 million move from Liverpool.

This season, Sterling has made 12 league appearances, scoring seven times.

In his time at City, Sterling has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup. Individually, Sterling was named the PFA Young Player of the Year last season.

Internationally, Sterling has been capped 56 times and scored 12 goals.

City hosts Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League action on Tuesday before visiting Newcastle on Saturday in league action.