Manchester City Women are in the midst of a USWNT double transfer swoop.

The Athletic's Meg Linehan reports the club has signed midfielder Samantha Mewis, while an offer is also out for midfielder Rose Lavelle.

Mewis, 27, has signed a one-year deal with the club, which is the same offer out to Lavelle.

A native of Weymouth, MA, Mewis has spent the past three seasons with the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League after three years with the Western New York Flash.

Internationally, she's been capped 67 times and was a member of the United States' 2019 Women's World Cup-winning team in England.

Lavelle, 25, has spent the past two seasons with Washington Spirit. The Cincinnati native was also on the World Cup-winning squad last summer and has scored 12 goals in 45 international appearances.

Since both the Flash and Spirit have been eliminated from the NWSL Challenge Cup, the pair could join City immediately.

City Women finished as runners-up to Chelsea in the 2019-20 FA Women's Super League.

Mewis and Lavelle would become the second and third North American players on the side with Canada forward Janine Beckie having joined City in 2018.