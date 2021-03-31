While change is coming at the Etihad this summer, don't expect Lionel Messi to be part of it.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Manchester City will not be pursuing the Argentine icon this summer when the 33-year-old Messi is out of contract.

City was expected to be Messi's destination last summer to reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola, but he was unable to force himself out of Barcelona without a protracted legal battle over the validity of his out clause and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner opted to stay at Camp Nou.

Sport reports that City is currently under the belief that Messi will re-sign with Barca now that Joan Laporta is once again club president after winning the election earlier this month. Messi could be joined at Barca by Argentina teammate and close friend Sergio Aguero, who will be leaving City at season's end as the club announced on Monday.

With Aguero leaving, City will look to bring in another top-calibre striker and are believed to be turning their attention towards Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, the son of former City player Alf Haaland, Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and former Manchester United and current Inter striker Romelu Lukaku.