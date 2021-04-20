Ed Woodward has resigned as chairman of Manchester United on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

BREAKING

Man Utd Exec Vice Chairman Ed Woodward has just quit. — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021

The move comes in the wake of the backlash against United for its part in the establishment of the Super League. The league itself appears to be on tenuous ground on Tuesday with multiple reports that four of the 12 "Founding Member" clubs - Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid - are dropping out.

Woodward, 49, joined United upon the Glazer family's purchase of the club in the commercial and media relations department. In 2012, he was promoted to vice-chairman and he ascended to the Red Devils' top operational job the following year after the departure of David Gill.

Woodward's transfer strategy and inability of the club to land transfer targets has long been a source of criticism from United supporters, with the club's protracted and, ultimately, fruitless pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho the most recent example.

More to come.