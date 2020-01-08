Injury-hit Manchester United have lost another key member of their squad.

The Telegraph's James Ducker reports that centre-back Harry Maguire is out indefinitely with a torn muscle in his hip.

The England defender apparently picked up the injury during the first half of Sunday's 0-0 FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer intended to withdraw Maguire at the half, but he insisted to play on. He did not feature in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals.

Maguire's absence will be another blow to the spine of the club that is already riddled with injuries. Influential central midfielders Paul Pogba (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knee) remain sidelined for the next several weeks, while England U-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe is unavailable and Cote d'Ivoire international Eric Bailly has only recently returned to training.

United, currently fifth in the table and five points behind Chelsea for the final Champions League spot, face a congested fixture schedule in the coming weeks. The Red Devils host bottom-of-the table Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday before a midweek FA Cup replay against Wolves and then a trip to Anfield to take on leaders Liverpool on January 19.