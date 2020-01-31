With Marcus Rashford sidelined, Manchester United has brought in attacking reinforcement.

The Red Devils have signed former Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, according to multiple reports.

Ighalo, 30, spent two seasons in the Premier League with Watford from 2015 to 2017 and has played in China for the past three years. In three seasons at Watford, Ighalo scored 39 times in 99 appearances across all competitions.

A native of Lagos, Ighalo was capped 35 times by the Super Eagles, scoring 16 goals and was the leading scorer at the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Ighalo becomes United's third signing of the January window, having already wrapped up deals for Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Southend.