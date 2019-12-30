With their season on the line, it appears the Tennessee Titans will be without their starting quarterback for Sunday's must-win game against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Marcus Mariota is not expected to play Sunday night due to a nerve condition caused by stinger suffered against the Washington Redskins last weekend. He will still reportedly test his arm during pre-game warmups Sunday night.

Mariota was listed as questionable on the Titans' injury report on Friday. Blaine Gabbert will likely get the start behind centre if Mariota can't go.

Mortensen adds an independent spine specialist has told the Titans that Mariota could be at risk of permanent damage if he rushes back to game action before he's ready. Mariota is also dealing with a partially torn plantar fascia in his foot, reports Mortensen.

The winner of Sunday night's game in Nashville will grab the second Wild Card spot in the AFC and a spot in the playoffs. The Titans have won four straight while the Colts have won three in a row.

You can watch the game across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

The team is hopeful Mariota will be able to play in the postseason with the added rest.

The 25-year-old pivot has thrown for 2,528 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 14 games, his fourth year in the NFL.

Gabbert, 29, has appeared in seven games this season with the Titans, throwing for 461 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.