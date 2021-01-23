It looks like Matt Stafford's time in the Motor City is winding down.

Sources: The #Lions and Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to part ways this offseason and the team will begin exploring trade options in the coming weeks for their star QB.https://t.co/zT00sOGb8Q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2021

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Lions and Stafford have mutually agreed to part ways this off-season and the team will begin exploring trade options in the coming weeks.

The #Lions and Matthew Stafford have had open and healthy discussions since the season ended. But with the Lions starting over again, Stafford told the team he feels it’s the right time to move on and team officials agreed, per sources. A new era set to begin in Detroit. https://t.co/Ie1pP6AANe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2021

Pelissero adds that the two sides have had open and healthy discussions since the season ended. But with the Lions starting over again under a new general manager and head coach, Stafford told the team he feels it's the right time to move on and team officials agreed.

The 32-year-old has spent the past 12 seasons in Detroit since being selected No. 1 overall in 2009 out of Georgia.

He threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions in 16 games last season as the Lions finished at 5-11.