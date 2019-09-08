Matthieu Betts has agreed to terms with the Edmonton Eskimos, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Betts was drafted by Edmonton third overall in the 2019 CFL Draft, but in April signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent, he was the only member of the 2019 draft class to participate in an NFL training camp.

The 24-year-old stuck with the Bears until they cut their roster down to 53 players on Aug. 31.

Betts recorded 35.5 sacks in 33 games with the Rouge et Or, winning the J. P. Metras Trophy for three consecutive seasons.

Edmonton is back in action Sept. 20 when they host Hamilton.