Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will sit out the 2019 season and return to coaching in 2020, according to a report from ESPN.

"I'll be locked and loaded and ready to go for next year," McCarthy told ESPN.

ESPN reported Tuesday McCarthy would only return to coaching next season with the New York Jets, but the Jets will reportedly hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase for the position.

"We looked at everything, and it was either New York or stay out. That was our outlook," McCarthy told ESPN. "My family's excited. We were eating dinner when I got the message [about the Jets], and they all started cheering. So it was kind of funny. I think it tells you where they're at."

The Packers fired McCarthy earlier this off-season after 13 seasons with the club.

The 55-year-old has an overall head coaching record of 125-77-2.