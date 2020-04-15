One member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Two other members have shown symptoms of the virus, but Schefter notes that owner Dean Spanos, general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Anthony Lynn are not among the group.

One member of the Chargers organization tested positive for COVID-19 and two others have shown symptoms of it, sources told ESPN. Owner Dean Spanos, GM Tom Telesco and HC Anthony Lynn were not amongst the group testing positive or showing symptoms. More on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2020

"Everyone is doing well and is on the road to recovery," team spokesman Josh Rupprecht told Schefter.

The positive diagnosis for the person in question came two weeks after the team had shut down its offices on Mar. 12. Yet essential staff - about a dozen employees - remained operating out of that office until Mar. 17 as it underwent a thorough cleaning. Those who worked alongside the employee went into self-isolation when informed of the diagnosis.

The two employees who have shown symptoms did not test positive.

The Chargers are the first NFL team to have a positive coronavirus test within the organization.

The NBA, NHL and MLB have all had players or personnel test positive for COVID-19.