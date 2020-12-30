2h ago
Report: Dolphins CB Howard arrested on battery charge
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested on Sunday night on a domestic battery charge, sources tell ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. The alleged incident involves the player's fiancee and occurred in Davie, FL, a town in metropolitan Miami.
TSN.ca Staff
A native of Houston, Howard has been out of action since October 29, placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. He had a second procedure on his knee in mid-December.
In five games this season, the 26-year-old Howard had an interception and 17 tackles. A product of Baylor, Howard was named to the Pro Bowl last season.
More to come.