49m ago
Report: Dolphins trade LB Alonso to Saints
The Miami Dolphins have traded veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
TSN.ca Staff
The trade comes one day after the Dolphins traded veterans Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans.
The 29-year-old Alonso will join his fourth team after spending the past three years with the Dolphins.
Alonso finished last year with 125 tackles and three interceptions in 15 games.