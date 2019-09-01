Dolphins trade Tunsil, Stills to Texans for huge package of picks

The Miami Dolphins have traded veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Trade! The #Dolphins are sending LB Kiko Alonso to the #Saints, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2019

The trade comes one day after the Dolphins traded veterans Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans.

The 29-year-old Alonso will join his fourth team after spending the past three years with the Dolphins.

Alonso finished last year with 125 tackles and three interceptions in 15 games.