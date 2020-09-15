Things seemed positive Monday regarding Michael Thomas' injured ankle and it was believed he could potentially play in Week 2.

That's not the case now for the New Orleans Saints wideout.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the high-ankle injury is worse than originally thought and he is now expected to miss several weeks.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas' high-ankle injury is worse than originally believed, and he’s now expected to miss several weeks, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Thomas is as tough as they come and surely will try to defy that timeline. But it'll be a battle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020

The NFL's leading receiver last season, Thomas caught just three passes for 17 yards with no touchdowns before leaving Sunday's contest in the fourth quarter with the ankle injury.

This is Thomas' fifth season in New Orleans since being drafted out of Ohio State. The 27-year-old has averaged an incredible 1,378 yards in his four full seasons to begin his career.