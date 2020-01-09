Can Cousins lead the Vikings to another upset and take down the 49ers?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen needed stitches to close a cut on his ankle suffered during Wednesday's practice, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Thielen popped up on the team's injury report Wednesday, being listed as limited with an ankle injury. Pelissero reports the initial prognosis for Thielen to face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday is positive, though the team will proceed with caution.

The 29-year-old, who had seven catches for 129 yards in the Vikings' upset win over the New Orleans Saints last week, appeared on NFL Network Thursday morning, and said he plans to be on the field Saturday.

"You know how it is. I got a little tangled up in practice," Thielen said. "It's the playoffs. I'm going to do whatever it takes to be out there with my teammates and help this team win."

On @gmfb this morning, Thielen said he got tangled up in practice and will do “whatever it takes” to be ready for Saturday’s playoff against the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/5TpNVD1eqv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2020

Fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice for the second straight day on Wednesday because of an illness. The team will release their final injury report after practice on Thursday.