The Minnesota Vikings will likely be without starting running back Dalvin Cook as they take on the division rival Green Bay Packers Sunday.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cook will likely miss this week's Monday Nighter against the Packers with a shoulder injury, and the running back could be shut down for the rest of the regular season in an attempt to get him healthy should the VIkings make the playoffs.

The Vikings are currently second in the NFC North behind the Packers at 10-4 and hold the second wild card spot in the conference. The team can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Packers.

The 24-year-old Cook has 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 carries in 14 games.