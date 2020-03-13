Xavier Rhodes' time in the Twin Cities is coming to an end.

According to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings are releasing the three-time Pro Bowler.

The #Vikings are releasing Xavier Rhodes, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2020

Rhodes has spent the past seven seasons in Minnesota and started all 15 games that he played last season.

The 29-year-old put up a career-high 63 combined tackles but did not record an interception. His best year came in 2015 when he picked off five passes.

Rhodes was selected in the first round (No. 25 overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in three of the past four seasons.