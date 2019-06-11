1h ago
Report: Vikings signing TE Rudolph to 4-year extension
TSN.ca Staff
The Minnesota Vikings are signing veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph to a four-year, $36 million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Rudolph also posted a message on social media, expressing his excitement to finish his career in Minnesota.
The 29-year-old has spent his entire eight-year career with the Vikings after the team drafted him in the second round in 2011.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Rudolph finished last season with 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns.