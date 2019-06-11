The Minnesota Vikings are signing veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph to a four-year, $36 million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rudolph also posted a message on social media, expressing his excitement to finish his career in Minnesota.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire eight-year career with the Vikings after the team drafted him in the second round in 2011.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Rudolph finished last season with 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns.