Major League Soccer has proposed a return to play plan that would see all 26 teams competing in Orlando and competitive matches resume on July 1 with no spectators, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Steven Goff of the Washington Post reports that in the tentative plan, teams would arrive in Orlando on June 1 and that games would be played throughout the month of July, with at least five per team.

Hearing from folks around MLS that the league is targeting June 1 for teams to arrive in Orlando, July 1 to start competitive matches. Games would be played throughout the month, at least 5 games per club. Situation still very fluid, however. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) May 12, 2020

The games would not be part of the regular season, but instead would be a tournament which would see advancing teams compete in additional games.

Competitive matches would not be part of regular season. Rather, it would be a tournament format in which teams advancing would play additional games. Again, these are tentative plans. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) May 12, 2020

All members of each team, from players to support staff, would live under quarantine at one of the resorts near Walt Disney World, while both practices and games would take place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

Sam Stejskal of The Athletic reports that leading up to the resumption of play, players would be allowed to train individually in the first week, in small groups in the second week and eventually train in full squads in the third week.

He also reports that the tournament would run for four to five weeks and that family members would not be allowed to travel with teams to Orlando.

Sources: Details of plan MLS shared with teams about potentially returning to play in Orlando:



⬛️ Begin training in Florida on June 1, individual only

⬛️ Small group training on June 8

⬛️ Full training on June 15

⬛️ Hope to start games on June 22



More: https://t.co/ENiHPW0f8J — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) May 12, 2020

The MLS announced last as of Wednesday it was permitting teams to open their training facilities in markets where restrictions had been eased by local law and to practice in small groups.

Toronto FC began allowing players to train at their grounds on Monday, while the Vancouver Whitecaps did the same on Tuesday.

Last week, The Montreal Impact had their request to open their training ground rejected by Montreal Public Health.

The 2020 MLS season was paused two games into the schedule on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.