26m ago
Report: MLS suspending season
According to Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl, the MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to COVID-19. The Athletic's Paul Tenorio reported the same thing later on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Add Major League Soccer to the list of leagues on hiatus.
The Athletic's Paul Tenorio adds that multiple sources at MLS teams have been told the league is suspending operations.
The league has not issued a statement on suspending game operations as of late Thursday morning.
More to come.