Add Major League Soccer to the list of leagues on hiatus.

MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to coronavirus, a source with knowledge of the situation tells Sports Illustrated. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 12, 2020

According to Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl, the MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to COVID-19.

The Athletic's Paul Tenorio adds that multiple sources at MLS teams have been told the league is suspending operations.

Breaking: Multiple sources at MLS teams have been told the league is is suspending games immediately in order to fully assess the situation. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) March 12, 2020

The league has not issued a statement on suspending game operations as of late Thursday morning.

More to come.