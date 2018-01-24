After four years, Miami is finally about to land their Major League Soccer franchise.

According to The Miami Herald, David Beckham and his partners are set to officially announce the team name and other details at an event this coming Monday as the MLS will formally approve the expansion to South Florida.

The England soccer legend and the ownership group have slowly put the pieces together in order to put a franchise in Miami.

Since Beckham’s intentions were first announced four years ago, the group managed to secure a stadium location in Overtown near the Miami River.

The group was hoping to announce a deal last summer, but lawsuits surrounding the building site still had to be ironed out and stalled the process.