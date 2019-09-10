Alouettes keep 'winning attitude' rolling in win vs Lions

Montreal Alouettes running back Jeremiah Johnson will miss Saturday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to a report from RDS' Didier Ormejuste.

Johnson ne jouera pas samedi à Regina. 🏈 Johnson is out for Saturday’s game in Regina. https://t.co/rlVWJvRAz1 — Didier Orméjuste 🇭🇹 (@DidierRDS) September 10, 2019

Johnson missed the team's practice Tuesday with a concussion, according to Ormejuste, and will not play on the weekend.

The 32-year-old Johnson has appeared in six games for the Alouettes this season, rushing 45 times for 263 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson is a six-year CFL veteran, having spent time with the Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks, BC Lions, and Alouettes, and has 617 carries for 3,414 yards, and 34 touchdowns in 67 career games.