The Montreal Alouettes will announce the hirings of Danny Maciocia as general manager and Mario Cecchini as president Monday, according to a report from the Montreal Gazette's Herb Zurkowsky.

Maciocia has been head coach at the University of Montreal since 2011, and guided the Carabins to a Vanier Cup win in 2014.

Cecchini is a Montreal businessman and former president of Corus Media Quebec and a former senior vice-president (sales and marketing) for Astral Radio, according to Zurkowsky's report.

Maciocia has been out of the CFL since 2010 when he held the position of GM and president of football operations with the Edmonton Eskimos. He had been with the Eskimos for nine seasons, starting as the offensive coordinator before taking over as head coach and then moving into the GM and president of football ops role. Maciocia led the Eskimos to victory in the 93rd Grey Cup in his first season as head coach.

Prior to his time with the Eskimos, Maciocia coached with the Alouettes.