Report: Als' Cunningham fractures wrist
Montreal Alouettes receiver BJ Cunningham suffered a fractured wrist in the team's loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders Friday, according to a report from the Montreal Gazette's Herb Zurkowsky.
TSN.ca Staff
Riders get the win in CFL's first ever weather-shortened game
Cunningham was held without a reception in the weather-shortened contest.
The 30-year-old has 27 receptions for 345 yards and a touchdown this season for the Alouettes.