As other teams around the MLS have begun the gradual process of reopening their training facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montreal Impact reportedly have been denied permission to do the same.

According to RDS' Olivier Brett, the Impact's request to open their Centre Nutrilait for individual training was refused by public health authorities in Montreal.

Demande de l’@impactmontreal d’ouvrir le Centre Nutrilait pour des entraînements individuels refusée par la santé public de Montréal.



As of Wednesday, the MLS begun to allow its teams to conduct individual player workouts at team training fields but under strict guidelines. Neither of the other two Canadian teams in the league have opened their facilities.