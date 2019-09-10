The New England Patriots are trading wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2021, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Thomas signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on April 16.

He split last season between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans and appeared in 15 games, making 69 receptions for 677 yards and five touchdowns.

Thomas spent parts of nine seasons with the Broncos, after they selected him 22nd overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl four times and was a member of the 2015 Super Bowl winning team.

The 31-year-old was inactive for the Patriots' season-opening 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.